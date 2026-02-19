Barchart.com
How Much Lower Will Cotton Prices Go Here?

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay

May cotton (CTK26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for May cotton futures that prices are trending lower and are not that far above the recent contract low. Bears have the solid near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, consumer tastes have shifted away from cotton and more toward synthetics the past few years, while at the same time China purchases of U.S. cotton have declined. These major bearish elements for the cotton futures market.

A move in May cotton futures below chart support at this week’s low of 63.41 cents would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 57.00 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 66.00 cents.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

