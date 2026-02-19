How Much Lower Will Cotton Prices Go Here?

May cotton (CTK26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for May cotton futures that prices are trending lower and are not that far above the recent contract low. Bears have the solid near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, consumer tastes have shifted away from cotton and more toward synthetics the past few years, while at the same time China purchases of U.S. cotton have declined. These major bearish elements for the cotton futures market.

A move in May cotton futures below chart support at this week’s low of 63.41 cents would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 57.00 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 66.00 cents.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

