Market Top Alert: How to Trade Cotton Here Before Prices Break Lower

Consider buying a put option on July cotton (CTN26) futures.

See on the daily bar chart for July cotton futures that prices have just hit a multi-month high. However, there are now longer-term technical resistance layers that lie just above present prices, and which have turned back price rallies over the past couple years. Also, the relative strength index (RSI) shows the cotton market is into overbought territory (above 70.0) and is at least due for a downside correction. It’s my bias that the recent rally in the cotton market is about finished.

Fundamentally, U.S. cotton exports have been underwhelming in recent months, as major importer China has shied away from buying the U.S. fiber. Also, consumer apparel trends in recent years have moved away from cotton and more toward synthetics.

Consider buying a put option on July cotton, with a downside price objectived of 66.00 cents, or below. The option expires on June 12.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):