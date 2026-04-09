Cotton Rallying on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with 127 to 150 point gains at Thursday’s midday. The outside markets are generally supportive, with the US dollar index is $0.445 lower at $98.475. Crude oil is back up $3.21 at midday.

The monthly update to the USDA balance sheet for cotton showed the US side unchanged at 4.4 million bales for carryout, as the cash average price was up a penny to 61 cents. The world balance sheet was up 0.65 million bales to 77.04.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning tallied 319,580 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 4/2. New crop business was just 14,051 RB in that week, the lowest since early January. Shipments were a 3-week low at 342,744 RB.

The Seam showed 1,751 bales sold on Wednesday at an average of 67.87 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 30 points lower on 4/7 at 82.25 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on April 8, with the certified stocks level at 128,213 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 252 points last Thursday to 56.99 cents/lb. It will be updated this afternoon.

May 26 Cotton is at 73, up 133 points,

Jul 26 Cotton is at 75.07, up 149 points,