Earnings Preview: What to Expect From MSCI Inc.'s Report

New York-based MSCI Inc. (MSCI) provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. Valued at $40.4 billion by market cap, the company produces indices and risk and return portfolio analytics for use in managing investment portfolios. The leading provider of investment decision-support tools and indices is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 21.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MSCI to report a profit of $4.82 per share on a diluted basis, up 15.6% from $4.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect MSCI to report EPS of $19.62, up 13.5% from $17.28 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 14.2% year over year to $22.41 in fiscal 2027.

MSCI stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 1.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 3.4% returns over the same time frame.

On Apr. 21, MSCI shares closed up more than 5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.55 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $4.40. The company’s revenue was $850.8 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $834.3 million.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MSCI stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” two give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” MSCI’s average analyst price target is $686.76, indicating a notable potential upside of 23.8% from the current levels.