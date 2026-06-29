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Earnings Preview: What to Expect From MSCI Inc.'s Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Plant growing in coins jar financial investment by Tinnakorn via Adobe Stock
Plant growing in coins jar financial investment by Tinnakorn via Adobe Stock

New York-based MSCI Inc. (MSCI) provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. Valued at $40.4 billion by market cap, the company produces indices and risk and return portfolio analytics for use in managing investment portfolios. The leading provider of investment decision-support tools and indices is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Tuesday, Jul. 21.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MSCI to report a profit of $4.82 per share on a diluted basis, up 15.6% from $4.17 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect MSCI to report EPS of $19.62, up 13.5% from $17.28 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 14.2% year over year to $22.41 in fiscal 2027. 

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MSCI stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 19.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 1.9% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF3.4% returns over the same time frame.

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On Apr. 21, MSCI shares closed up more than 5% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.55 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $4.40. The company’s revenue was $850.8 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $834.3 million.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MSCI stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 13 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” two give a “Hold,” and one recommends a “Strong Sell.” MSCI’s average analyst price target is $686.76, indicating a notable potential upside of 23.8% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.57 +0.12 +0.22%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,354.02 -3.47 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index
MSCI 554.85 +10.29 +1.89%
MSCI Inc

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