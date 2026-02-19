Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Labcorp Holdings Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Labcorp Holdings Inc_ logo magnified-by ll_studio via Shutterstock
Labcorp Holdings Inc_ logo magnified-by ll_studio via Shutterstock

Burlington, North Carolina-based Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) provides laboratory services that help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Valued at a market cap of $22.9 billion, the company operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. 

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. LH stock has surged 13.2% over the past 52 weeks and 11.1% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.3% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, LH has also outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 9.1% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 17, LH shares fell 2.1% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 5.6% year-over-year to $3.6 billion, but failed to surpass Wall Street estimates. On the other hand, its adjusted EPS amounted to $4.07, beating the Street’s expectations. LH expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.55 to $18.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.61 billion to $14.79 billion.

For the current year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Labcorp's EPS to grow 8.3% YoY to $17.80 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering LH stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 18, JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill maintained an "Overweight" rating for Labcorp stock and raised its price target from $330 from $319. The mean price target of $302.35 indicates 8.5% premium to LH’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $342 suggests a 22.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 157.67 +0.30 +0.19%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,881.31 +38.09 +0.56%
S&P 500 Index
LH 278.76 +2.09 +0.76%
Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

Most Popular News

Dividends by Designer491 via iStock 1
Earn While You Sleep: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
AI microchip by DesignKingBD360 via Shutterstock 2
As Tesla Gains U.S. Market Share, Should You Buy TSLA Stock?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall as AI Concerns Dampen Market Sentiment
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Set to Open Lower as AI Jitters Linger, Fed Minutes and U.S. Economic Data Awaited
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot