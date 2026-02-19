Labcorp Holdings Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Burlington, North Carolina-based Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) provides laboratory services that help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. Valued at a market cap of $22.9 billion, the company operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services.

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. LH stock has surged 13.2% over the past 52 weeks and 11.1% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 12.3% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, LH has also outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 9.1% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Feb. 17, LH shares fell 2.1% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 5.6% year-over-year to $3.6 billion, but failed to surpass Wall Street estimates. On the other hand, its adjusted EPS amounted to $4.07, beating the Street’s expectations. LH expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.55 to $18.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.61 billion to $14.79 billion.

For the current year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Labcorp's EPS to grow 8.3% YoY to $17.80 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering LH stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 14 “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.”

On Feb. 18, JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill maintained an "Overweight" rating for Labcorp stock and raised its price target from $330 from $319. The mean price target of $302.35 indicates 8.5% premium to LH’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $342 suggests a 22.7% potential upside.