Cotton Fading Lower on Friday

Cotton futures are trading with 40 to 50 point losses, with nearby July down 275 points. Crude oil is back down $2.76 /bbl to $69.19. The US dollar index is back down $0.098 at $101.095.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows very little precip expected in TX over the next week, with the Gulf stretching to GA looking at limited totals. The 8-14 day outlooks shows slightly above normal odds for precip.

The Seam reported sales of 569 bales at 68.44 cents/lb on Thursday. The Cotlook A Index was down 250 points on June 25 at 85.05 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 2,197 bales on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 187,250 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back up 151 points on Thursday afternoon at 63.88 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 70.66, down 274 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 76.53, down 44 points,