Lean Hogs Are Rising. You Can Thank the USDA and Elevated Beef Prices.

August lean hog (HEQ26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for August lean hog futures that prices are starting to trend higher. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bullish mode as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up.

Fundamentally, this week’s USDA quarterly hogs and pigs report leaned price-friendly, showing a smaller U.S. hog herd than traders expected, as well as fewer marketings. Elevated beef prices at the meat counter are also likely driving consumer substitution demand to more economical pork cuts.

A move in August lean hog futures above chart resistance at this week’s high of $98.35 would give the bulls more strength and it would also then become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $107.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $95.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):