Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs Look to React to Friendlier USDA Data

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures posted Thursday losses of a dime to $1.15 in the front months, with other contracts steady to 37 cents higher. Open interest was up 2,921 contracts, mainly in October and beyond. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $95.29 by USDA on Thursday afternoon, down 27 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 38 cents on June 23 at $91.85 

USDA’s Hogs and Pigs showed June 1 hog inventory down 0.04% from last year at 73.664 million head. Hogs kept for breeding were down 1.16% at 5.88 million head, with market hog inventory up just 0.05% to 67.784 million head, vs. trade estimates of 1.1%. The March-May pig crop was up 0.2% to 33.521 million head. Farrowings in that period were down 1.02%. Farrowing intentions for the June-August period are seen at 2.9 million head, down 2.19% from last year.

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 26,229 MT for the week ending on 6/18, a 3-week high. Shipments were tallied at 32,007 MT, back up from last week’s calendar year low.

Pork stocks as of May 31 were tallied at 451.92 million lbs according to Cold Storage data, which was up 0.2% from the end of April and 0.26% larger yr/yr.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $1.35 higher in the Thursday PM report at $99.22. The picnic and rib were the only primals reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 479,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.887 million head. That was up 11,000 head from last week and 13,375 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $92.700, down $1.150,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $96.600, down $0.100

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $80.950, up $0.050,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 96.600s -0.100 -0.10%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 92.700s -1.150 -1.23%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 80.950s +0.050 +0.06%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Palantir Stock Crashes to a 52-Week Low: Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip.
Bundle of optical fiber cables with lights by volff via Adobe Stock 2
Corning Stock Skyrockets on AI-Related Demand, Spurring Unusual Call Option Buying
Netflix Inc_ on phone by- Wachiwit via iStock 3
4 Reasons Netflix Stock Is a Must-Own Now After the Plunge
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 4
Nasdaq Futures Gain After Brutal Tech Selloff, Micron Earnings in Focus
Market corn on the cob via Storyblocks 5
What Did the June WASDE Report Tell the Corn Futures Market?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.