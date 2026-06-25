Cotton Posting Thursday Midday Gains

Cotton futures are trading with most contracts 50 to 85 points higher, as nearby July is down 187 points. Crude oil is down another $1.09 /bbl to $71.43. The US dollar index is back down $0.226 higher at $101.165.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed 83,864 RB of cotton sold for 2025/26 in the week of 6/18. That was a 6-week low, but still slightly higher than the same week last year. There was also 67,089 RB in new crop sales in that week, the lowest in 6 weeks. Shipments were tallied at 300,155 RB, a 4-week high and up 46.64% from the same week in 2025.

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on June 24 at 87.55 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Wednesday with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points last week at 62.37 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 72.09, down 187 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 77.11, up 85 points,