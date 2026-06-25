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Hogs Continue Mixed Trade on Thursday, as July Remains Weak

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures are trading with July down 60 cents and other contracts up 12 to 35 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported by USDA this morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back up 38 cents on June 23 at $91.85 

USDA will release their quarterly Hogs and Pigs report on Thursday, with a Reuters survey of analysts looking for June 1 hog inventory up 0.9% from last year. Hogs kept for breeding are seen down 0.7%, with market hog inventory seen up 1.1%. The March-May pig crop is expected to be up 1.2%, with farrowings seen down 0.2%. 

Export Sales data from USDA showed pork sales for 2026 at 26,229 MT for the week ending on 6/18, a 3-week high. Shipments were tallied at 32,007 MT, back up from last week’s calendar year low.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was not reported on Thursday morning. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Wednesday at 487,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.429 million head. That was up 14,000 head from last week and 27,357 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $93.250, down $0.600,

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $96.825, up $0.125

Oct 26 Hogs are at $81.250, up $0.350,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 96.600 -0.100 -0.10%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 92.700s -1.150 -1.23%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 80.950s +0.050 +0.06%
Lean Hogs

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