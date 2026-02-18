Barchart.com
Cotton Kicking Off Wednesday with a Bounce

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay
Cotton field with drones by DJI-Agras via Pixabay

Cotton price action is up 15 to 30 points so far to take back some weakness to start the week. Futures fell back 45 to 60 points in the front months on Tuesday. Crude oil futures were down 59 cents per barrel on the day at $62.30. The US dollar index was up $0.206 to $97.025. 

The Seam showed sales of 4,895 bales sold on 2/13, averaging 56.79 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Monday at 73.85 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up another 3,974 bales on February 13, with the certified stocks level at 110,014 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed to 49.39 cents/lb on Thursday afternoon, down 39 points from last week.

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 61.52, down 59 points, currently up 17 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 63.64, down 49 points, currently up 27 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 65.37, down 45 points, currently up 26 points


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTK26 63.93 +0.29 +0.46%
Cotton #2
CTH26 61.71 +0.19 +0.31%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

