Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Raymond James Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Raymond James Financial, Inc_ location-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Raymond James Financial, Inc_ location-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $31.3 billion, Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a diversified financial services company that provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the United States and internationally.

The company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. RJF stock has declined 1.1% over the past 52 weeks and 1.6% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.9% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, RJF has also underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLFmarginal rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 10, RJF shares slid 8.8% after concerns grew that new artificial intelligence tools could disrupt the traditional financial advisory business. The announcement of Altruist’s AI-powered planning tool, which enables financial advisors to create personalized tax strategies for clients by analyzing documents within minutes, didn't sit very well with traditional financial services stocks.

For the current year ending in September 2026, analysts expect RJF’s EPS to grow 11.9% YoY to $11.93 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 15 analysts covering RJF stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings and 10 “Holds”. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 14, TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz maintained a “Hold” rating for Raymond James stock and raised its price target from $180 to $187. The mean price target of $185.46 indicates 17.4% premium to RJF’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $198 suggests a 25.3% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 52.20 +0.55 +1.06%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,843.22 +7.05 +0.10%
S&P 500 Index
RJF 158.03 -0.65 -0.41%
Raymond James Financial

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot