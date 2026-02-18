Raymond James Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at a market cap of $31.3 billion, Saint Petersburg, Florida-based Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) is a diversified financial services company that provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the United States and internationally.

The company's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. RJF stock has declined 1.1% over the past 52 weeks and 1.6% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.9% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, RJF has also underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) marginal rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Feb. 10, RJF shares slid 8.8% after concerns grew that new artificial intelligence tools could disrupt the traditional financial advisory business. The announcement of Altruist’s AI-powered planning tool, which enables financial advisors to create personalized tax strategies for clients by analyzing documents within minutes, didn't sit very well with traditional financial services stocks.

For the current year ending in September 2026, analysts expect RJF’s EPS to grow 11.9% YoY to $11.93 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 15 analysts covering RJF stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings and 10 “Holds”.

On Jan. 14, TD Cowen analyst Bill Katz maintained a “Hold” rating for Raymond James stock and raised its price target from $180 to $187. The mean price target of $185.46 indicates 17.4% premium to RJF’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $198 suggests a 25.3% potential upside.