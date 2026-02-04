1 ‘Tasty’ Stock to Buy Now at All-Time Highs

US Foods (USFD) is trading at new all-time highs.

The stock maintains a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart and has robust technical momentum.

Analyst sentiment is predominantly bullish, with 13 “Strong Buy” ratings.

USFD’s strong growth, positive earnings revisions, and technical strength support a positive overall outlook.

Today’s Featured Stock

Valued at $18.64 billion, US Foods (USFD) is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, and government and educational institutions.

What I’m Watching

I found today’s Chart of the Day by using Barchart’s powerful screening functions to sort for stocks with the highest technical buy signals; superior current momentum in both strength and direction; and a Trend Seeker “buy” signal. I then used Barchart’s Flipcharts feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. USFD checks those boxes. Since the Trend Seeker issued a new “Buy” on Jan. 12, shares are up 12.08%.

Barchart Technical Indicators for US Foods

Editor’s Note: The technical indicators below are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change each day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report. These technical indicators form the Barchart Opinion on a particular stock.

US Foods scored a new 5-year high of $88.32 on Feb. 3.

USFD has a Weighted Alpha of +28.94.

US Foods has a 100% “Buy” opinion from Barchart.

The stock has gained 20.61 % over the past 52 weeks.

USFD has its Trend Seeker “Buy” signal intact.

The stock recently traded at $86.35 with a 50-day moving average of $78.63.

US Foods has made 9 new highs and is up 16.13% over the past month.

Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.65.

There’s a technical support level around $85.51.

Don’t Forget the Fundamentals

$18.64 billion market capitalization.

24.31x trailing price-earnings ratio.

Revenue is projected to grow 4.36% this year and another 6.23% next year.

Earnings are estimated to increase 25.13% this year and an additional 19.35% next year.

Analyst and Investor Sentiment on US Foods

The analysts tracked by Barchart gave US Foods 13 “Strong Buy” and 3 "Hold" ratings with price targets between $82 and $103.

Value Line rates the stock “Highest” with price targets between $67 and $133.

CFRA’s MarketScope rates the stock a “Hold.”

Morningstar thinks the stock is 12% overvalued.

81 investors following the stock on Motley Fool think this stock will beat the market while 8 think it won’t.

8,440 investors are following the stock on Seeking Alpha, which rates the stock a “Buy.”

Short interest is 5.06% of the float with 4.04 days to cover the float.

The Bottom Line on US Foods

The company exhibits strong growth and momentum, supported by positive earnings revisions. While the valuation and profitability reveal some areas of concern, the overall outlook remains positive.

Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance.