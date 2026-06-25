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Cotton Showing Early Thursday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay
Cotton grass by Christiane via Pixabay

Cotton prices are up 80 to 90 point on Thursday morning. Futures posted midweek losses of 187 to 247 points across the front months on Wednesday. Crude oil was down another $3.34/bbl to $69.87. The US dollar index was another $0.147 higher at $101.320. 

The Seam reported 88 bales sold on June 23 at an average price of 72.15 cents. The Cotlook A Index was down 30 points on 6/23 at 88.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points last week at 62.37 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 72.09, down 187 points, currently unch

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 76.26, down 247 points, currently up 91 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 77.67, down 239 points, currently up 82 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 75.50 +0.61 +0.81%
Cotton #2
CTN26 72.09s -1.87 -2.53%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 76.60 +0.34 +0.45%
Cotton #2

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