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Cattle Rally on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cows grazing on sunny day by littlewolf1989 via Adobe Stock
Cows grazing on sunny day by littlewolf1989 via Adobe Stock

Live cattle futures were 52 cents to $1.32 higher on Wednesday. Cash trade saw some light $260 live and $408 dressed in the north on Wednesday. The Wednesday morning, Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,636 head offered, with bids at $255. Feeders were the bull leaders on Wednesday, with contracts $1.50 to $4.77 higher at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.83 on June 23 to $375.83. 

USDA’s APHIS reported another 3 cases of new world screwworm in Texas confirmed on Tuesday, all in Terrell county, taking the total to 19 cases with 16 currently active. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $20.80. Choice boxes were down $1.37 to $398.94, while Select was $2.92 lower at $378.14. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 108,000 head, with the weekly total at 324,000 head. That was up 7,000 from the previous week but 20,364 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $256.000, up $0.850,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $246.525, up $0.525,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $240.375, up $0.625,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.925, up $4.775,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $370.625, up $3.650,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $367.550, up $2.950,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 240.375s +0.625 +0.26%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 246.525s +0.525 +0.21%
Live Cattle
LEM26 256.000s +0.850 +0.33%
Live Cattle
GFU26 370.625s +3.650 +0.99%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 372.925s +4.775 +1.30%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 367.550s +2.950 +0.81%
Feeder Cattle

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