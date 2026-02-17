Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Should You Buy the Dip in Tesla Stock Today?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock

Tesla (TSLA) shares are slipping today after billionaire Elon Musk admitted on X that the Optimus robot could take until 2029 to have a “massive impact.”

His remarks placed TSLA’s plans of spending about $20 billion mostly on its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions this year under intense scrutiny, as investors weigh immediate capex against distant returns. 

Following today’s decline, Tesla stock is down a notable 10% versus its year-to-date high, but that isn’t enough for Wells Fargo to recommend loading up on it at $405.

www.barchart.com

Wells Fargo Reiterates Underweight Rating on Tesla stock

On Tuesday, a senior Wells Fargo analyst, Colin Langan, maintained TSLA stock at “Underweight,” saying the giant’s core electric vehicle (EV) business is slowing more than expected. 

“Of the four major markets we track, Tesla deliveries in January trended 18% lower year-on-year and 59% lower month-over-month,” Langan told clients. 

He noted particularly grim performance in Europe and China, with domestic deliveries in the latter sitting at their lowest level since late 2022. 

In short, he recommended caution in buying the dip in Tesla stock, given its high-growth EV story is stalling while physical AI and robotics moonshots remain years away from profitability.  

2026 Capex Could Restrict TSLA Shares’ Upside

Tesla shares are also not as attractive based on fundamentals. They’re currently trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of a rather stretched 276x. 

This means the EV company remains priced for perfection, even after posting its first-ever annual sales decline and issuing capex guidance that threaten to turn it free cash flow negative in 2026. 

TSLA’s recently disclosed pivot — discontinuing the Model S and Model X to make room for robots — leaves a revenue vacuum in the premium segment. 

Note that the EV stock now looks headed to challenge its 200-day moving average (MA) at the $386 level. A decisive break below that price may accelerate bearish momentum in the near term.

Wall Street Isn’t Particularly Bullish on Tesla

Wall Street analysts also seem to believe that TSLA shares lack further upside in 2026. 

The consensus rating on Tesla Inc sits at a “Hold," with the mean target of about $407 already in line with the price at which it’s trading currently. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TSLA 410.48 -6.96 -1.67%
Tesla Inc

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot