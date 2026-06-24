Broadcom Raises Tender Offer for Its Senior Notes to $3 Billion. What This Means for AVGO Stock.

A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock

Chip major Broadcom (AVGO) has decided to make use of its huge cash pile to retire some of its long-term debt obligations by increasing the offer to $3 billion from $2.5 billion. The cash tender offers look to retire all of its outstanding 4.926% Senior Notes due 2037, 4.900% Senior Notes due 2038, 5.050% Senior Notes due 2030, 5.200% Senior Notes due 2032, 5.150% Senior Notes due 2031, and 4.900% Senior Notes due 2032.

Broadcom stock has reacted positively to the news, with shares up 2% over the past five days after a 9% rise across June 17 and June 18. Overall, with a market capitalization that is inching closer to the coveted $2 trillion mark, AVGO stock is up 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

About Broadcom

With roots tracing back to 1961, Broadcom is a leader in the custom ASICs market. Broadcom currently operates two primary business segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. While the former is predominantly focused on custom silicon for data centers, the latter is geared toward enterprise software.

Meanwhile, AVGO stock offers a dividend yield of 0.66%, almost matching the sector median. The company has raised its dividend for 15-straight years.

A Sign of Strong Liquidity and Effective Balance Sheet Management

In a previous analysis of Broadcom, I highlighted how fears around its so-called muted guidance — and the subsequent stock price reaction — were exaggerated.

This latest move should allay some concerns in that regard, as it signifies that the company is not merely increasing investments to augment its capacity and capabilities. Rather, its free cash flow prowess is being used to reduce its admittedly large long-term debt balance of about $62.7 billion.

Approximately $5.5 billion in combined aggregate principal amount of notes were validly tendered by the expiration date, though Broadcom only accepted roughly $2.9 billion of that for purchase, with the offer fully settled by June 23, 2026. Against a reported long-term debt balance of $62.7 billion, a $3 billion retirement works out to a reduction of roughly 4.8%, executed essentially in a single transaction completed within about two weeks of the offer launching on June 11, 2026.

Overall, this was a net positive for the company, resulting in reduced debt, improved liquidity, and a strengthened credit outlook, alongside continued momentum from Broadcom's AI chip business.

No Worries, Financially

Broadcom reported net revenue of $22.2 billion for the second quarter, marking a 48% increase from the same period a year earlier. The semiconductor solutions segment, its core chip business, delivered particularly strong results with revenue of $15 billion, up 79% year-over-year (YOY). Management projects this segment to generate $16 billion in Q3, which would represent an even more substantial acceleration. In contrast, the software segment posted a more modest 9% YOY gain to $7.2 billion, falling slightly short of analyst expectations of $7.3 billion.

Non-GAAP EPS climbed 54% to $2.44, comfortably beating the consensus estimate of $2.40. This marked the ninth consecutive quarter in which the company exceeded profit forecasts.

Cash generation remained impressive as well, with operating cash flow advancing 60% YOY to $10.5 billion. Broadcom closed the quarter with a solid cash position of $19.6 billion, significantly exceeding its short-term debt balance of $2.3 billion.

That said, AVGO stock continues to trade at elevated valuation levels relative to the broader sector. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 38.3 times, price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 29.2 times, and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) multiple of 50.9 times all stand notably above the respective sector medians.

What Do Analysts Think of AVGO Stock?

Taking all of this into account, analysts have an overall “Strong Buy” rating for AVGO stock with a mean target price of $517.22. This indicates potential upside of about 36% from current levels. Out of 42 analysts covering the stock, 34 have a “Strong Buy” rating, three have a “Moderate Buy” rating, and five have a “Hold” rating.