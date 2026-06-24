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Cotton Falling Lower on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock
Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock

Cotton futures are trading with midweek losses of 146 to 190 points so far on Wednesday. Crude oil is down another $2.61/bbl to $70.60. The US dollar index is another $0.172 higher at $101.345.

The Seam reported 88 bales sold on June 23 at an average price of 72.15 cents. The Cotlook A Index was down 30 points on 6/23 at 88.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points last week at 62.37 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 72.5, down 146 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 76.83, down 190 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 78.2, down 186 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 75.50 -1.93 -2.49%
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CTN26 72.50 -1.46 -1.97%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 76.50 -2.23 -2.83%
Cotton #2

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