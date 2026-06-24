Cotton Falling Lower on Wednesday

Cotton on branches by Marina Fedorova via iStock

Cotton futures are trading with midweek losses of 146 to 190 points so far on Wednesday. Crude oil is down another $2.61/bbl to $70.60. The US dollar index is another $0.172 higher at $101.345.

The Seam reported 88 bales sold on June 23 at an average price of 72.15 cents. The Cotlook A Index was down 30 points on 6/23 at 88.30 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points last week at 62.37 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 72.5, down 146 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 76.83, down 190 points,