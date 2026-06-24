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Hogs Holding Mixed on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock
Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures are trading with mixed Wednesday action, as nearbys continue to be weaker, down 15 to 20 cents and defereds up as much as 70 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Wednesday morning due to thin trade. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 17 cents on June 22 at $91.47

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday AM report was down 41 cents at $94.84 per cwt. The rib and ham primals were the only reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 486,000 head, taking the weekly total to 942,000 head. That was down 21,000 head from last week but 12,996 head above the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $94.025, down $0.200,

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $97.075, down $0.150

Oct 26 Hogs are at $81.475, up $0.275,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 96.975 -0.250 -0.26%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 93.875 -0.350 -0.37%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 81.100 -0.100 -0.12%
Lean Hogs

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