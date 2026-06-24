Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cattle Rally Resuming on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock
Brown and white cow with ear tag by Clara Bastian via iStock

Live cattle futures are up $1.45 to $1.72 so far on Wednesday. Cash trade has yet to develop this week, as sales came in at $258-260 last week. The Wednesday morning, Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,636 head offered, with bids at $255. Feeders are the leaders, with contracts $4.97 to $6.65 higher at midday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.44 on June 22 to $373.00. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $21.08. Choice boxes were up 63 cents to $400.94, while Select was $1.20 lower at $379.86. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 110,000 head, with the weekly total at 216,000 head. That was up 8,000 from the previous week but 12,895 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  are at $256.600, up $1.450,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $247.725, up $1.725,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $241.450, up $1.700,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $374.800, up $6.650

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $372.550, up $5.575

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $369.575, up $4.975


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEV26 240.675 +0.925 +0.39%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 246.850 +0.850 +0.35%
Live Cattle
LEM26 256.300 +1.150 +0.45%
Live Cattle
GFU26 371.200 +4.225 +1.15%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 373.500 +5.350 +1.45%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 368.200 +3.600 +0.99%
Feeder Cattle

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Ahead of Micron Earnings, Here's What Barchart Data Says Comes Next for MU Stock
Natural gas burnoff refinery by Leonid Eremeychuk via iStock 2
The Big Tech Investment Cycle is Shifting, and Chevron Just Wrote the Blueprint for the AI Power Trade.
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Plunge as Tech Selloff Rages On, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Lululemon Athletica inc_ storefront by- Robert Way via iStock 4
Lululemon Shareholders Can Partly Blame Nike for LULU Stock’s Latest Bearish Price Surprise
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 5
Lam Research Stock Just Got a New Street-High Price Target. NAND Equipment Demand Can Take LRCX Higher.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.