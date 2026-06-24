The Euro Just Hit a 13-Month Low. Sell Now Before Prices Head Even Lower.

September Euro currency (E6U26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the September Euro currency futures that prices are trending lower and have just hit a 13-month low. Bears are in firm technical control. It’s important to note that trends in the currency markets tend to be stronger and longer-lasting than price trends in other markets.

Fundamentally, the Federal Reserve under its new Chairman Kevin Warsh is on a hawkish path and likely to raise interest rates this year to ward off problematic inflation. The Fed is set to out-pace its global central bank counterparts on rate hikes, which is bullish for the U.S. dollar ($DXY) and bearish for the Euro currency. Meantime, the U.S. economy is performing better than the European Union.

A move in the September Euro currency below chart support at 1.1350 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 1.0900, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 1.1550.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):