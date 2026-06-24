Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $9.2 billion, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a leading global cruise operator with a portfolio of three premium brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company currently operates a fleet of 35 ships with approximately 75,000 berths, offering voyages to around 700 destinations worldwide.
Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fits this criterion perfectly. To support its long-term growth strategy, NCLH plans to add 16 new ships through 2037, expanding its fleet capacity by approximately 43,000 additional berths.
Shares of the Miami, Florida-based company have decreased nearly 25% from its 52-week high of $27.18. Over the past three months, its shares have risen 1.3%, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% rise during the same period.
NCLH stock is down 8.7% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX's 7.6% gain. Longer term, shares of the cruise line operator have returned 9.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 22.2% increase of the SPX over the same time frame.
Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-January.
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings tumbled 8.6% on May 4 after the company sharply cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.45 - $1.79, citing higher fuel costs and weaker-than-expected booking trends. The company said Middle East tensions had pushed expected annual fuel prices to $782 per metric ton, while demand for European cruises softened and execution missteps resulted in shorter Caribbean itineraries and a booking range below optimal levels. Although Q1 2026 EPS of $0.23 beat expectations, revenue of $2.33 billion missed analysts’ estimates.
In comparison, rival Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) has outpaced NCLH stock. GBTG stock has gained 22.6% on a YTD basis and 51.5% over the past 52 weeks.
Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. NCLH stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 26 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $21.09 is a premium of 3.4% to current levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.