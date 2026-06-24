Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd ship by- Tatiana Dyuvbanova via iStock
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd ship by- Tatiana Dyuvbanova via iStock

With a market cap of $9.2 billion, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a leading global cruise operator with a portfolio of three premium brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company currently operates a fleet of 35 ships with approximately 75,000 berths, offering voyages to around 700 destinations worldwide. 

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fits this criterion perfectly. To support its long-term growth strategy, NCLH plans to add 16 new ships through 2037, expanding its fleet capacity by approximately 43,000 additional berths.

Shares of the Miami, Florida-based company have decreased nearly 25% from its 52-week high of $27.18. Over the past three months, its shares have risen 1.3%, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 11.9% rise during the same period.

www.barchart.com

NCLH stock is down 8.7% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX's 7.6% gain. Longer term, shares of the cruise line operator have returned 9.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 22.2% increase of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings tumbled 8.6% on May 4 after the company sharply cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.45 - $1.79, citing higher fuel costs and weaker-than-expected booking trends. The company said Middle East tensions had pushed expected annual fuel prices to $782 per metric ton, while demand for European cruises softened and execution missteps resulted in shorter Caribbean itineraries and a booking range below optimal levels. Although Q1 2026 EPS of $0.23 beat expectations, revenue of $2.33 billion missed analysts’ estimates.

In comparison, rival Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) has outpaced NCLH stock. GBTG stock has gained 22.6% on a YTD basis and 51.5% over the past 52 weeks.

Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. NCLH stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 26 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $21.09 is a premium of 3.4% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NCLH 20.39 +0.35 +1.75%
Norwegian Cruise Ord
$SPX 7,365.46 -107.33 -1.44%
S&P 500 Index
GBTG 9.38 -0.01 -0.11%
Global Business Travel Group Inc

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Micron Technology Earnings: Bull Put Spread Trade
Natural gas burnoff refinery by Leonid Eremeychuk via iStock 2
The Big Tech Investment Cycle is Shifting, and Chevron Just Wrote the Blueprint for the AI Power Trade.
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 3
Why Jefferies Is Betting That IREN Stock Will Gain 30% from Here
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Micron Stock Heads Into Q3 Earnings: Soaring Profit Builds Case for Further Upside
Accenture plc buiding with logo-by JHVEPhoto via iStock 5
Accenture PLC Has Huge Unusual Put and Call Options Activity After Lower Guidance
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.