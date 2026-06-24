Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $9.2 billion , Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH ) is a leading global cruise operator with a portfolio of three premium brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company currently operates a fleet of 35 ships with approximately 75,000 berths, offering voyages to around 700 destinations worldwide.

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings fits this criterion perfectly. To support its long-term growth strategy, NCLH plans to add 16 new ships through 2037, expanding its fleet capacity by approximately 43,000 additional berths.

Shares of the Miami, Florida-based company have decreased nearly 25% from its 52-week high of $27.18 . Over the past three months, its shares have risen 1.3% , lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 11.9% rise during the same period.

NCLH stock is down 8.7% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX's 7.6% gain. Longer term, shares of the cruise line operator have returned 9.6% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the 22.2% increase of the SPX over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-January.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings tumbled 8.6% on May 4 after the company sharply cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $1.45 - $1.79, citing higher fuel costs and weaker-than-expected booking trends. The company said Middle East tensions had pushed expected annual fuel prices to $782 per metric ton, while demand for European cruises softened and execution missteps resulted in shorter Caribbean itineraries and a booking range below optimal levels. Although Q1 2026 EPS of $0.23 beat expectations, revenue of $2.33 billion missed analysts’ estimates .

In comparison, rival Global Business Travel Group, Inc. ( GBTG ) has outpaced NCLH stock. GBTG stock has gained 22.6% on a YTD basis and 51.5% over the past 52 weeks.