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On June 22, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders that ignited a significant rally in quantum computing stocks, with Infleqtion (INFQ) emerging as just one of the beneficiaries.

INFQ stock closed about 12% higher on Tuesday as the dual policy announcements created a solid catalyst for the entire quantum sector.

How Trump’s Executive Orders Benefit Infleqtion Stock

The first executive order launches a national initiative to construct a quantum computer capable of substantial scientific computations, with a target delivery to a Department of Energy facility, while also mandating federal agencies submit five-year blueprints for quantum sensor and networking deployment.

The second order addresses “national security” by requiring all federal agencies to migrate critical infrastructure to post-quantum cryptographic standards by 2031, responding to the threat that adversaries could harvest encrypted data now and decrypt it later using future quantum capabilities.

Investors cheered Inflation shares today because these directives represent the most visible and time-bound federal commitment to quantum technology advancement to date.

BTIG Reiterates Bullish View on INFQ Shares

Infleqtion stock is strongly positioned as the leading beneficiary of the sensor-related provisions.

BTIG analyst Jesse Sobelson highlighted that Executive Order 14411 instructs the Department of Defense to designate at least three next-gen quantum sensor initiatives within 60 days, with a September 2028 deployment target.

In a research note dated June 23, he maintained a “Buy” rating on INFQ with a $22 price objective, implying significant further upside over the next 12 months.

The broader quantum sector participated in the Trump-driven rally despite a severe tech selloff that saw the Nasdaq sink more than 2% on Tuesday amid a global chip rout triggered by South Korea’s KOSPI Index plunging 10% .

Quantinuum (QNT), which recently went public at $60 a share, also surged nearly 15%, while IBM (IBM) gained over 4% on the combined impact of the executive orders and a JPMorgan upgrade to “Overweight” with a $291 price target. D-Wave (QBTS) also ended about 3% higher.

What Else Drove Infleqtion Higher Today

Multiple company-specific catalysts compounded the policy tailwind for INFQ shares on Tuesday.

The firm simultaneously unveiled America’s Quantum Space Initiative, a collaborative framework with Voyager Technologies (VOYG), Armada, Monarch Quantum, and the University of Colorado Boulder focused on quantum applications for space-based operations.

Plus, a May 2026 preliminary agreement with the Commerce Department’s CHIPS program office outlines potential funding of up to $100 million tied to performance milestones for developing large-scale neutral-atom quantum computing systems.

All in all, Infleqtion’s diversified tech portfolio spanning computing hardware, precision sensing, and software platforms gives it broader exposure to the executive orders than competitors focused solely on quantum computing.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing INFQ

Investors should note, however, that quantum computing remains a nascent industry in which most pure-play companies generate limited revenue and operate at a loss.

Still, the consensus rating on Infleqtion remains at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of $21.

That’s because the federal financial commitment backing President Trump’s latest executive orders is substantial, with more than $2 billion in Commerce Department funding earmarked for quantum companies through minority equity investments.

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