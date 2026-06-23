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ORCL Stock Layoffs: What to Know as Oracle Cuts 21,000 Jobs

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock

Oracle (ORCL) has eliminated roughly 21,000 jobs globally over the past fiscal year, restructuring its business operations around the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Revealed in its annual report filed on June 22, these layoffs have lowered the Austin-headquartered firm’s overall headcount from 162,000 to about 141,000 employees. 

The announcement arrives at a time when Oracle stock is grappling with steep declines. The stock is currently down about 15% year-to-date. 

www.barchart.com

What These Layoffs Really Mean for Oracle Stock

Oracle’s sweeping job cuts represent an industry-wide pivot toward operational automation and AI infrastructure. 

The downsizing doesn’t reflect financial distress, considering the company just reported record full-year cloud revenue of $34 billion, but a deliberate, strategic reallocation of human capital. 

Management has openly acknowledged that AI deployment has optimized workflows, reducing the overall staff requirements. 

Oracle’s layoffs hit several global divisions, including remote engineering teams and key tech hubs like Seattle. 

However, this modernization came at a steep price — the $1.8 billion bill for severance and related costs marks a sharp increase from $374 million spent during the prior financial year, and is part of the reason why ORCL shares are down significantly in 2026. 

Is it Worth Buying ORCL Shares Today?

For those invested in Oracle shares, this structural overhaul is a double-edged sword. On one hand, cutting payroll by 13% will eventually grow long-term operating margins and streamline corporate efficiency. 

A leaner operational structure would free up vital capital, enabling the NYSE-listed giant to heavily fund its $70 billion artificial intelligence data center build-out to better compete with Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT).

On the other hand, the disruption and massive restructuring costs are hurting sentiment in the near term. Ultimately, ORCL recovery hinges on whether these layoffs successfully translate into higher AI infrastructure market share. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Oracle?

Investors should note that Wall Street analysts remain bullish on what lies ahead for ORCL stock, even though it’s currently trading firmly below its major moving averages (MAs). 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Oracle sits at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of about $259 indicating potential upside of more than 55% from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 373.59 +6.25 +1.70%
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ORCL 165.20 -9.87 -5.64%
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AMZN 234.50 +1.71 +0.73%
Amazon.com Inc

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