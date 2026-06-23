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DPZ Stock Alert: Domino's Bets on New CEO to Turn Around Sales

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock
Stock brokers analyzing stocks on screen by Standret via Shutterstock

Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) shares are inching lower on Tuesday after the company made a surprising announcement that CEO Russell Weiner is retiring, passing the torch to its chief operating officer Joe Jordan. 

This unexpected leadership shakeup is weighing on sentiment, given it arrives at a time when DPZ — the world’s largest pizza chain — is grappling with rising competition in the fast-food space. 

At the time of writing, Domino’s stock is down more than 30% versus the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

Why Is Domino’s Stock in the Red Today?

DPZ shares tanked on June 23 because this abrupt leadership change, set to go live on Oct. 1, adds another layer of uncertainty to the already unsettled name. 

While Jordan is a company veteran with strong ties to domestic and international operations, experts are nervous about the timing of this transition. 

Morgan Stanley analysts immediately labeled the shakeup as a “modestly negative catalyst,” noting that a fresh face in the executive suite can’t instantly repair the macro pressures dragging the entire QSR sector in 2026. 

Their peers at BTIG also lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza today. 

What DPZ Shares Need to Recover

To orchestrate a true stock price recovery, Jordan must deliver on the ambitious market-share goals laid out by his predecessor. 

Specifically, he needs to reignite domestic same-store sales growth and aggressively capitalize on the recent store closures of distressed rivals like Pizza Hut and Papa Johns. 

Moreover, the incoming chief executive must prove that DPZ’s newly revamped rewards program and high-profile global digital marketplace partnerships can successfully lower delivery costs and increase consumer frequency. 

Only by showing sustained, profitable transaction growth in the upcoming quarterly reports can the new leadership restore institutional confidence and drive Domino’s shares out of their current slump. 

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Domino’s

Despite its poor year-to-date performance, Wall Street hasn’t thrown in the towel on DPZ stock yet.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Domino’s Pizza remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $406 indicating potential upside of more than 40% from here.

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DPZ 283.01 -12.10 -4.10%
Domino's Pizza Inc

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