Cotton Falling on Tuesday

Cotton futures are trading with contracts 100 to 253 points lower at the midday portion of the session. Crude oil is down another 66 cents/bbl to $73.18. The US dollar index is up another $0.396 at $101.190.

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress showed 92% of the US cotton crop planted as of Sunday, 2% behind the average pace, with 27% squared, 2% ahead of normal. The crop was also 5% setting bolls, matching the 5-year average pace. Condition ratings were pegged at 53% good/excellent, up 3 percentage points on the week. The Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 345. Ratings in TX were down 8 points, with GA slipping 3 points.

CFTC data showed managed money trimming their net short in cotton futures and options by 7,068 contracts to 35,136 contracts by Tuesday.

The Seam reported 501 bales sold on Monday at an average price of 71.92 cents. The Cotlook A Index was steady on June 22 at 88.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on 6/22 with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points last week at 62.37 cents/lb.

Jul 26 Cotton is at 72.68, down 253 points,

Dec 26 Cotton is at 78.38, down 103 points,