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Hogs Posting Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay

Lean hog futures are mixed, with front month July down 35 cents and other contracts up 60 to 77 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $97.47 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 53 cents on June 19 at $91.64. 

Friday afternoon’s Commitment of Traders report indicated a total of 7,258 contracts added to the new managed money net short in lean hogs in the week of 6/16. That net short was 20,959 contracts on Tuesday.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 54 cents at $95.54 per cwt. The loin, rib, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 468,000 head. That was down 10,000 head from last Monday but 11,116 head above the same Monday last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  are at $94.300, down $0.350,

Aug 26 Hogs  are at $97.500, up $0.775

Oct 26 Hogs are at $81.475, up $0.625,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 97.225 +0.500 +0.52%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 94.225s -0.425 -0.45%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 81.200s +0.350 +0.43%
Lean Hogs

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