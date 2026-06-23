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Wheat Prices Are Headed Higher. How to Trade Them Now.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay

December soft red winter (SRW) wheat (ZWZ26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for December soft red winter wheat futures that prices are starting to trend up. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator has just produced a bullish line crossover signal, whereby the blue MACD line crossed above the red trigger line.

Fundamentally, global food inflation is on the rise, while the global wheat supply and demand balance sheet is tightening due to drought in producing countries and logistical constraints due to wars.

A move in December SRW wheat above chart resistance $6.30 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $7.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at the June low of $5.98 ½.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZWZ26 620-4 -3-4 -0.56%
Wheat

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