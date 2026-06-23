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Is BXP Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Completion of the building construction by Branko Jovanovic via Adobe Stock
Completion of the building construction by Branko Jovanovic via Adobe Stock

Valued at $10.4 billion by market cap, BXP, Inc. (BXP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, and manages high-quality office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company focuses on premier workplace assets located in gateway cities such as Boston, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and BXP perfectly fits that description. As one of the largest publicly traded office REITs in the United States, BXP emphasizes long-term value creation through strategic property development, redevelopment, and asset management. Its focus on high-quality assets in supply-constrained markets has helped the company maintain strong tenant relationships and generate stable rental income.

Despite its notable strength, BXP slipped 18.2% from its 52-week high of $79.33. Over the past three months, BXP stock has surged 24.6%, surpassing the Nasdaq Composite ($NASX), which has gained 19.2% over the same time frame.

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On a YTD basis, shares of BXP fell 3.8%, underperforming NASX’s 12.6% rise. Moreover, the stock dipped 9.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 33.3% rally. 

While BXP has recently dipped below its 200-day moving average, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-April.  

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On June 17, BXP declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026, payable on July 31, 2026. Its shares popped 2.6% in the next trading session. 

In the competitive arena of office REITs, SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has lagged behind the stock, with a 32.9% fall over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on BXP’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $69 suggests a potential upside of 6.3% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,166.60 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
BXP 64.91 +0.21 +0.32%
Bxp Inc
SLG 49.57 -0.99 -1.96%
SL Green Realty Corp

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