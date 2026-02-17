Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on McKesson Stock?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Mckesson Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Mckesson Corporation logo on building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Irving, Texas-based McKesson Corporation (MCK) distributes pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies and health and beauty care products principally in North America. Valued at a market cap of $114.5 billion, the company operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. 

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. MCK stock has grown 55.2% over the past 52 weeks and 14% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.8% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, MCK has also outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV), 7.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, MCK shares surged 16.5% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 11.4% year-over-year to $106.2 billion, in line with the Street’s expectations. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $9.34, successfully surpassing Wall Street estimates. McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $38.80 to $39.20 per share.

For the current year, ending in March 2026, analysts expect MCK’s EPS to grow 18.1% YoY to $39.03 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering MCK stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 10, JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill maintained an "Overweight" rating on McKesson and raised its price target from $983 to $1107. The mean price target of $965.56 indicates a 3.3% premium to MCK’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $1,107 suggests a 18.4% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 157.46 -0.21 -0.13%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
MCK 946.35 +11.60 +1.24%
Mckesson Corp
$SPX 6,830.86 -5.31 -0.08%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Buy enter button by Ardasavasciogullari via iStock 1
3 Highest-yielding Dividend Aristocrats That'll Pay You For Generations
Magnifying glass showing the words Pre Market by Evan_huang via Shutterstock 2
AI Disruption Fear, FOMC Minutes and Other Key Things to Watch this Week
3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 3
Why Wedbush Thinks Norway Could Be Key for This Quantum Computing Stock -- and the Entire Industry
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 4
Warren Buffett Warns Not To Chase Trendy Stocks, ‘I Would Rather Be Certain of a Good Result Than Hopeful of a Great One’
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Intuit Options Activity Signals Potential Bullish Reversal
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot