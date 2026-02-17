Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on McKesson Stock?

Irving, Texas-based McKesson Corporation (MCK) distributes pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical supplies and health and beauty care products principally in North America. Valued at a market cap of $114.5 billion, the company operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International.

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. MCK stock has grown 55.2% over the past 52 weeks and 14% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.8% over the past year and declined marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, MCK has also outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV), 7.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Feb. 5, MCK shares surged 16.5% following the release of its better-than-expected Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue increased 11.4% year-over-year to $106.2 billion, in line with the Street’s expectations. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $9.34, successfully surpassing Wall Street estimates. McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $38.80 to $39.20 per share.

For the current year, ending in March 2026, analysts expect MCK’s EPS to grow 18.1% YoY to $39.03 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is strong. It beat the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering MCK stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings and four “Holds.”

On Feb. 10, JP Morgan analyst Lisa Gill maintained an "Overweight" rating on McKesson and raised its price target from $983 to $1107. The mean price target of $965.56 indicates a 3.3% premium to MCK’s current price levels. Its Street-high target of $1,107 suggests a 18.4% potential upside.