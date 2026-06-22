Is Molson Coors Beverage Stock Underperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $7.4 billion , Molson Coors Beverage Company ( TAP ) is one of the world’s largest and most recognized brewers. The company produces and markets a diverse portfolio of beers, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and hard seltzers under iconic brands like Coors Light, Blue Moon, Miller Lite, and Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

Companies worth less than $10 billion are generally labeled as “mid-cap” stocks and Molson Coors Beverage fits this criterion perfectly. Its extensive brand lineup spans above premium, premium, and economy categories, and with operations across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, the company remains committed to sustainability, corporate responsibility, and brewing excellence.

Shares of the Golden, Colorado-based company have pulled back 27.7% from its 52-week high of $54.82 . Shares of Molson Coors have declined 4.3% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average's ( $DOWI ) 13.5% gain over the same time frame.

Longer term, TAP stock is down 15.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind DOWI’s 7.6% rise. Moreover, shares of the beer maker have dipped 17.5% over the past 52 weeks, compared to DOWI's 22.5% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Molson Coors Beverage's shares recovered marginally on Apr. 30 after the brewer reported Q1 2026 results that exceeded expectations, with net sales rising 2% to $2.35 billion. Underlying EPS increased 24% to $0.62, significantly surpassing the consensus forecast, supported by price increases, strong demand for premium brands such as Blue Moon and Peroni, and effective cost controls.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook despite inflationary pressures and macroeconomic uncertainty, signaling confidence in its ability to manage higher input costs, including approximately $30 million in additional aluminum-related expenses during the quarter.

In comparison, rival Constellation Brands, Inc. ( STZ ) has outpaced TAP stock. Shares of Constellation Brands have decreased 12.9% over the past 52 weeks and gained 2.6% on a YTD basis.