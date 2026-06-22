Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Ease Lower on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay
Multicolored cotton fabric by Bruno via Pixabay

Cotton futures rounded out the Monday trade with contracts down 12 to 95 points lower. Crude oil was down another $1.41/bbl to $75.19. The US dollar index was up another $0.152 at $100.770.

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress showed 92% of the US cotton crop planted as of Sunday, 2% behind the average pace, with 27% squared, 2% ahead of normal. The crop was also 5% setting bolls, matching the 5-year average pace. Condition ratings were pegged at 53% good/excellent, up 3 percentage points on the week. The Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 345.

CFTC data showed managed money trimming their net short in cotton futures and options by 7,068 contracts to 35,136 contracts by Tuesday.

The Seam reported 3 bales sold on 6/19 at an average price of 65 cents. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Friday at 88.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,575 bales on June 19 with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points last week at 62.37 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 75.21, down 84 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 79.41, down 26 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 80.77, down 28 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 78.29s -0.95 -1.20%
Cotton #2
CTN26 75.21s -0.84 -1.10%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 79.41s -0.26 -0.33%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Mark Cuban via Wikimedia Commons 1
Mark Cuban Says the Stock Market Makes Guys Like Elon Musk ‘Insanely Rich’ — But Eliminating Billionaires Would Trigger the ‘Worst Depression’ Ever Seen
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 2
Microsoft vs. Nvidia: Which AI Giant Is the Better Dividend Stock for the Long Haul?
Cows eating hay in a farm cowshed by Matthias Bockel via Pixabay 3
The Cows of Wrath: Here’s What Corn, Cattle, and Quantified Data Are Telling Us About a US Farm Crisis
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Rally Before the Open on U.S.-Iran Peace Deal
chemical element Uranium in periodic table of elements by HT Ganzo via iStock 5
Is Now the Time to Buy a Uranium ETF?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.