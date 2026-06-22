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The $11 Billion Reason Abbvie Stock Is Up Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Beauty pharmaceutical research by Chokniti-Studio via Shutterstock
Beauty pharmaceutical research by Chokniti-Studio via Shutterstock

AbbVie (ABBV) shares rallied sharply on Monday after the pharmaceutical behemoth announced a definitive agreement to acquire Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) for about $10.9 billion.

The all-cash transaction will see ABBV purchase all outstanding APGE shares for just over $135 each, which translates to a 50% premium on their previous close. 

AbbVie stock has been a solid performer in recent months, currently up about 20% versus its April low. 

www.barchart.com

What Apogee Acquisition Means for AbbVie Stock

ABBV shares extended gains on Jun. 22 primarily because of Apogee’s star asset, Zumilokibart, or APG777, which targets IL-13 and is under development for atopic dermatitis (eczema) and asthma.

Apogee’s recent Phase 2 data stunned the industry, showcasing full skin clearance in 16.5% of the patients and low disease activity comparable to AbbVie’s own blockbusters.

Crucially, cross-trial data indicates it could surpass the clinical efficacy of established competitors like Eli Lilly's (LLY) Ebglyss and Sanofi's (SNY) and Regeneron’s (REGN) dominant Dupixent.

Analysts have already projected Zumilokibart’s peak sales potential at a remarkable $5.2 billion, making the APGE acquisition a major pipeline victory for ABBV. 

A lucrative 3.01% dividend yield makes AbbVie even more attractive to own in 2026. 

Should You Load Up on ABBV Shares Today?

Beyond raw efficacy, Apogee’s technology addresses the ultimate pain point in patient compliance: dosing frequency. 

While the current market standard requires uncomfortable injections every two weeks, APG777’s extended half-life allows for maintenance dosing just once every three to six months. 

This radical shift to quarterly or bi-annual treatments offers immense commercial leverage. Plus, the buyout also yields APG273, a combination therapy targeting both IL-13 and TSLP for asthma. 

Investors cheered AbbVie shares today because absorbing these alternatives will help the company protect its market share, offset competitive pressures from rivals like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), and patch gaps ahead of the next decade’s patent cliffs. 

How Wall Street Recommends Playing AbbVie

Note that Wall Street remains bullish as ever on ABBV stock for the next 12 months, especially since it sits firmly above its major moving averages (MAs) at writing. 

The consensus rating on AbbVie sits at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of roughly $251 indicating potential upside of another 10% from here. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APGE 132.55 +42.17 +46.66%
Apogee Therapeutics Inc
JNJ 231.29 +2.90 +1.27%
Johnson & Johnson
LLY 1,102.08 +3.51 +0.32%
Eli Lilly and Company
ABBV 230.01 +13.52 +6.25%
Abbvie Inc
REGN 612.50 +2.56 +0.42%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
SNY 41.78 -0.60 -1.42%
Sanofi-Aventis S.A. ADR

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