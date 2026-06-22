Is Palantir Technologies Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of around $308 billion , Palantir Technologies Inc. ( PLTR ) is a software company that develops advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence platforms for government agencies, defense organizations, and commercial enterprises worldwide. Its core products, including Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), help users integrate, analyze, and act on large volumes of structured and unstructured data to support decision-making and operational efficiency.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks, and Palantir Technologies fits this criterion perfectly. It also collaborates with strategic partners to expand AI-enabled capabilities across defense, intelligence, and surveillance applications.

Shares of the Aventura, Florida-based company have slipped 41.8% from its 52-week high of $207.52 . The stock is down 19.9% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) nearly 21% increase in the same period.

Shares of Palantir Technologies have dropped 32.1% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 12.7% return . Longer term, the stock has fallen 12.1% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 34.6% surge.

PLTR stock had been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-August 2025.

Palantir reported strong Q1 2026 results , with revenue surging 85% year-over-year to $1.63 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.33, both exceeding expectations. The growth was driven by robust demand for its AI and data analytics platforms, as U.S. commercial revenue surged 133% to $595 million and U.S. government revenue climbed 84% to $687 million, supported by expanding defense-related contracts and the growing adoption of its Maven AI battlefield platform.

Palantir also raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to $7.65 billion - $7.66 billion and projected Q2 revenue of $1.797 billion - $1.801 billion, reflecting continued strong demand from both government and commercial customers. However, the stock fell 6.9% the next day.

In comparison, rival Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ) has shown a less pronounced decline than PLTR stock, with ORCL stock decreasing 10.1% . However, ORCL stock has declined 14.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind PLTR stock.