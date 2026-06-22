COIN Stock Alert: What to Know as Coinbase Launches Pre-IPO Perpetual Futures

The Coinbase website on a mobile phone by PhotoGranary via Adobe Stock

Coinbase (COIN) shares are in focus on June 22 as the company pushes deeper into the high-barrier financial derivatives market.

On Monday, the Nasdaq-listed firm announced the official launch of pre-IPO perpetual futures for artificial intelligence (AI) giants OpenAI and Anthropic.

This new offering enables eligible non-U.S. retail investors to speculate on the valuation of high-profile private companies before they officially hit the public market.

Coinbase stock has been a disappointing investment in recent weeks, currently down about 25% versus its May high.

Significance of Pre-IPO Perpetual Futures for COIN Shares

Coinbase’s expansion into pre-IPO perpetual futures, which started with SpaceX (SPCX) and now includes OpenAI and Anthropic, positions the company to tap into a highly lucrative, underserved market.

Traditionally, access to late-stage private firms is “restricted” to institutional investors and venture capitalists.

By offering synthetic price exposure to retail traders internationally, Coinbase establishes a unique, high-margin revenue vertical that bypasses legacy spot volume dependencies.

The diversification into synthetic derivatives is bullish for COIN stock as it mitigates the company’s reliance on highly volatile localized crypto cycles.

Because these perpetual contracts don’t require complex underlying equity dilution tracking, they represent an efficient, highly scalable mechanism to drive international transaction fees and boost platform monetization.

Is It Worth Buying Coinbase Stock at Current Levels?

The launch of pre-IPO perpetual futures accelerates COIN’s strategic evolution from a pure-play crypto platform into a global “Everything Exchange.”

By integrating these new instruments alongside tokenized stocks and traditional options, Coinbase is bridging the gap between decentralized finance and the traditional stock market.

Offering 24/7 speculative access to the world’s most hyped AI startups reinforces the crypto stock’s competitive moat against legacy brokerages and legacy financial institutions.

For investors, this product expansion proves that COIN can successfully build a sticky, institutional-grade ecosystem capable of continuous product innovation.

In short, capturing early share in the pre-IPO derivatives space establishes a structural advantage that could significantly alter Coinbase’s long-term earnings trajectory.

Wall Street Remains Bullish on Coinbase Global

Despite poor year-to-date performance, Wall Street hasn’t thrown in the towel on COIN shares.