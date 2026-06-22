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LCID Stock Layoffs: What to Know About the Latest Lucid Job Cuts

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_
A Lucid Motors vehicle parked in front of a showroom_ Image by Michael Berlfein via Shutterstock_

Lucid Group (LCID) shares are being sold off on Monday morning after management announced a fresh wave of corporate restructuring.

The luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker is cutting its U.S. workforce by about 18% and eliminating the second production shift at its AMP-1 facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Compounding the operational retreat, LCID’s chief operating officer (COO), Marc Winterhoff, has left the company as well, the press release confirmed. 

Compared to the start of this year, Lucid stock is now down nearly 55%.

www.barchart.com

Why These Layoffs Are Bearish for Lucid Stock

LCID shares are under pressure as of this writing, primarily because eliminating the second manufacturing shift at the Arizona facility is a glaring admission of a demand slowdown. 

The company recently suspended its 2026 production outlook following a series of supplier-related bottlenecks that crippled early deliveries of its critical Gravity SUV

And scaling back factory shifts signals the automaker is struggling to convert its elevated inventory into actual retail deliveries. 

This operational slowdown undercuts the firm’s growth narrative — suggesting the demand for its premium EVs is drying up faster than it can optimize the assembly lines, ultimately limiting near-term revenue potential. 

Immediate Cash Costs to Hit LCID Shares

This latest round of cuts represents Lucid’s second deep workforce reduction in just four months, following layoffs affecting 12% of the staff in February. 

While the restructuring is projected to net $158 million in annualized cost savings, it comes at a rather steep immediate cash cost of about $32 million for severance charges. 

Additionally, losing COO Marc Winterhoff, who guided the electric vehicle specialist as interim CEO until Silvio Napoli took the helm in April, signals deep-seated corporate instability. 

All in all, Lucid shares are in the red because repeated layoffs combined with high-level executive churn signal a desperate attempt to patch a bleeding balance sheet. 

Wall Street Still Sees Significant Upside in Lucid Group

High-risk investors could, however, consider buying the dip in LCID stock on June 22. 

According to Barchart, while the consensus rating on Lucid Group sits at “Hold” only, the mean price target of about $10.84 indicates potential upside of more than 100% from here.  

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LCID 5.14 -0.22 -4.10%
Lucid Group Inc

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