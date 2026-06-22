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Cotton Slipping Back Lower on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash
Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash

Cotton futures are trading with losses of 130 points in July on Monday, with other contracts down 20 to 25 points. Crude oil is down another $2.94/bbl to $76.62. The US dollar index is up another $0.157 at $100.775. 

The Seam reported 3 bales sold on 6/19 at an average price of 65 cents. The Cotlook A Index was steady on Friday at 88.60 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,575 bales on June 19 with the certified stocks level at 189,447 bales. The Adjusted World Price was down another 111 points last week at 62.37 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 74.75, down 130 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 79.43, down 24 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 80.82, down 23 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 78.55 -0.69 -0.87%
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CTN26 74.90 -1.15 -1.51%
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CTZ26 79.29 -0.38 -0.48%
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