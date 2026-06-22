TurboTax-Maker Intuit Leads 3 Cheap Tech Stocks That Pay You to Wait on the AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities and growth in the tech sector, but not just for the most obvious winners. While many investors focus on high-growth tech names, dividend-paying technology stocks can offer a different kind of opportunity: exposure to long-term tech trends, plus regular income along the way. That makes it worth looking at tech stocks that pay steady dividends, have lower valuations, and low RSI levels, names like TurboTax maker Intuit, which I'll get to shortly.

When we combine those results with analyst "buy" targets, investors may be looking at a compelling mix of income, value, and growth potential.

How I came up with these stocks

Using Barchart’s Stock Screener , I selected the following filters to get my list:

14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI): 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI): Less than 40. RSI is a technical indicator that measures momentum by tracking price movement and plotting it on a 0-100 scale. Anything above 70 is "overbought" and below 30 is "oversold". A reading near that range may suggest a stock is starting to rebound. That said, a low RSI on its own is not a buy signal. A stock can stay oversold if it's falling for fundamental reasons, which is exactly why the valuation, dividend, and analyst filters below matter.

14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI): Less than 40. RSI is a technical indicator that measures momentum by tracking price movement and plotting it on a 0-100 scale. Anything above 70 is "overbought" and below 30 is "oversold". A reading near that range may suggest a stock is starting to rebound. That said, a low RSI on its own is not a buy signal. A stock can stay oversold if it's falling for fundamental reasons, which is exactly why the valuation, dividend, and analyst filters below matter. Price/Earnings (P/E) Forward: Less than 30. This shows how much investors are paying for the company’s expected future earnings. Under 30 means it’s cheaper than the Computers and Technology sector’s current S&P 500 P/E of 38, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Less than 30. This shows how much investors are paying for the company’s expected future earnings. Under 30 means it’s cheaper than the Computers and Technology sector’s current S&P 500 P/E of 38, suggesting the stock may be undervalued. Current Analyst Rating: 3.5-5. Stocks that are “Moderate” to “Strong Buy”, according to Wall Street.

3.5-5. Stocks that are “Moderate” to “Strong Buy”, according to Wall Street. Number of Analysts: 12 or more. More analyst coverage suggests a stronger rating consensus.

12 or more. More analyst coverage suggests a stronger rating consensus. Market Sector: Computers and Technology

Computers and Technology Dividend Investing Ideas: Best Dividend Stocks, Dividend Aristocrats, Dividend Kings.

I ran the screen and got three companies and will cover them all, from the lowest to the highest 14-day RSI.

Let’s start with the first tech stock that pays dividends:

Accenture Plc ( ACN )

Accenture Plc is a professional services company that helps large businesses use technology to improve their operations. Recently, the company announced a major cybersecurity expansion, including an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Dragos, as well as all of runZero and NetRise, which will strengthen its role in protecting critical infrastructure and industrial operations.

ACN stock has an RSI of 21, making it the most oversold stock in this list. Meanwhile, its forward P/E ratio of 9.28 is well below the computer/tech sector P/E of 38, suggesting the stock could be undervalued.

For income-focused investors, Accenture pays $6.52 per share, which translates to a yield of 5.09% - the highest yield in this list, and the one name here that delivers real income today. The company has also raised its dividends for 14 consecutive years.

With that, a consensus among 26 Wall Street analysts rates the stock a “ Moderate Buy ”. And its low-to-high target price range suggests around 38% and 162% upside over the next year.

Intuit Inc ( INTU )

The next dividend stock is Intuit Inc, the company behind products such as TurboTax, Mailchimp, and more. These tools help customers manage taxes, finances, credit, and marketing. Recently, Intuit announced new AI features for Mailchimp, including Analytics AI, which helps businesses turn customer and campaign data into marketing decisions.

The stock is also trading just above the oversold area, with an RSI of 31. At the same time, it looks undervalued, with a forward P/E ratio of 14.69, well below the computer/tech sector average.

Intuit pays a forward annual dividend of $4.80, translating to a yield of around 1.8%. It's a modest yield, but the company has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years- so the appeal here is dividend growth while you wait, not income today.

Further, a consensus among 31 analysts rates the stock a “ Moderate Buy ,” with target prices suggesting between 3% and 237% upside over the next year.

Jack Henry & Assoc ( JKHY )

Last but definitely not least is Jack Henry & Associates, a fintech that helps banks and credit unions improve their digital services. Recently, First American Bank and Trust selected Jack Henry's platform to support its next phase of growth.

Similar to Intuit, Jack Henry trades with an RSI of 36, which isn't quite oversold. Also, its forward P/E ratio of 18.46 is also below the computer/tech sector average, suggesting the stock may be trading at a discount.

In terms of dividends, the company pays $2.44 a year, which translates to a yield of around 1.93%. Like Intuit, it's more of a dividend grower than a high-yield play — it's three years away from being included on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats list, after raising its payout for 22 straight years.

A consensus among analysts rates JKHY stock a “Moderate Buy,” with price targets ranging from 14% to 65% upside over the next year.

Final thoughts

These three dividend tech stocks prove there are companies worth watching as the AI boom creates growth opportunities across the tech sector, not just among the market's largest names. With low RSI levels, forward P/E ratios below the sector average, steady dividends, and analyst targets pointing to upside, Accenture, Intuit, and Jack Henry may offer a mix of value, income, and growth potential over the next year.

A quick note, however, on what kind of "income" these offer: Accenture is the standout for yield at just over 5%, while Intuit and Jack Henry pay more modest yields backed by long, consistent records of dividend growth. For investors, the appeal is less about a big payout today and more about buying quality tech names while they're cheap and oversold, all while collecting a growing dividend along the way. Of course, being oversold and undervalued doesn't guarantee a rebound, so it's always worth confirming that the fundamentals still hold before hitting the “buy” button.