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As Crude Oil Prices Fall, Make This 1 Bullish Trade Instead

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Financial paperwork via Shutterstock
Financial paperwork via Shutterstock

September U.S. T-Bond (ZBU26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for September U.S. Treasury bond futures that prices are trending up and last week hit a nearly two-month high. The bulls have the near-term technical advantage as “the trend is their friend.”

Fundamentally, the move closer to a U.S.-Iran peace deal has pushed crude oil (CLN26) prices sharply down, which in turn has reduced the potential for problematic price inflation globally. That’s bullish for bond markets.

A move in September T-Bonds above chart resistance at the overnight high of 113 16/32 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be 117 even, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at 112 even.

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IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZBU26 112-20 -0-05 -0.14%
30-Year T-Bond
CLN26 74.60 -2.00 -2.61%
Crude Oil WTI

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