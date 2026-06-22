Fiserv Stock: Is FISV Underperforming the Financial Sector?

With a market cap of $25.5 billion , Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ) is a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The company operates through two segments: Merchant Solutions and Financial Solutions, offering services such as merchant acquiring, digital commerce, mobile payments, fraud protection, card processing, and digital banking solutions.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Fiserv fits this criterion perfectly. Fiserv serves a wide range of clients including businesses, banks, credit unions, fintechs, public sector entities, and software providers.

Despite this, shares of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company have declined 72.7% from its 52-week high of $177.36 . FISV stock has dropped 16.1% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) nearly 9% rise over the same time frame.

The stock is down 28.8% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLF’s 2.3% drop. In the longer term, shares of the payments firm have decreased 70.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s 6.2% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Shares of Fiserv tumbled 8.8% on May 5 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 2026 results , with revenue declining 2% to $5.03 billion, organic revenue falling 4%, and adjusted EPS dropping 16% to $1.79 year-over-year. Investors were particularly concerned about the broad-based slowdown across both business segments, as organic revenue declined 1% in Merchant Solutions and 6% in Financial Solutions, while adjusted operating margin contracted sharply to 29.7%.

The negative reaction was further driven by a 29% decline in EPS to $1.07, a fall in free cash flow to $259 million, and a significant compression in operating margins.

In comparison, rival Mastercard Incorporated ( MA ) has shown a less pronounced decline than FISV stock. MA stock has dropped 14.2% on a YTD basis and 8.1% over the past 52 weeks.