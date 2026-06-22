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Fiserv Stock: Is FISV Underperforming the Financial Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Fiserv, Inc_ offices-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Fiserv, Inc_ offices-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

With a market cap of $25.5 billion, Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) is a global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The company operates through two segments: Merchant Solutions and Financial Solutions, offering services such as merchant acquiring, digital commerce, mobile payments, fraud protection, card processing, and digital banking solutions. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Fiserv fits this criterion perfectly. Fiserv serves a wide range of clients including businesses, banks, credit unions, fintechs, public sector entities, and software providers.

Despite this, shares of the Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company have declined 72.7% from its 52-week high of $177.36. FISV stock has dropped 16.1% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) nearly 9% rise over the same time frame. 

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The stock is down 28.8% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLF’s 2.3% drop. In the longer term, shares of the payments firm have decreased 70.3% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s 6.2% return over the same time frame.

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

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Shares of Fiserv tumbled 8.8% on May 5 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with revenue declining 2% to $5.03 billion, organic revenue falling 4%, and adjusted EPS dropping 16% to $1.79 year-over-year. Investors were particularly concerned about the broad-based slowdown across both business segments, as organic revenue declined 1% in Merchant Solutions and 6% in Financial Solutions, while adjusted operating margin contracted sharply to 29.7%. 

The negative reaction was further driven by a 29% decline in EPS to $1.07, a fall in free cash flow to $259 million, and a significant compression in operating margins.

In comparison, rival Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has shown a less pronounced decline than FISV stock. MA stock has dropped 14.2% on a YTD basis and 8.1% over the past 52 weeks.

Due to the stock’s weak performance, analysts remain cautious on Fiserv. FISV stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” from 34 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $66.96 is a premium of nearly 40% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.73 +0.16 +0.30%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
MA 490.09 +0.30 +0.06%
Mastercard Inc
FISV 48.00 +0.14 +0.29%
Fiserv Inc

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