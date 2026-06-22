Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is EPAM Systems Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Financial chart candlestick forex market screen background by Who is Danny via Adobe Stock
Financial chart candlestick forex market screen background by Who is Danny via Adobe Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is a global digital engineering and IT services company that helps businesses design, develop, and modernize software platforms, cloud infrastructure, data systems, and AI-driven solutions. Headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, the company serves clients across industries such as financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, technology, and media. 

Companies with market capitalizations between $2 billion and $10 billion are typically classified as mid-cap stocks, and EPAM Systems fits squarely within that range, with a valuation of about $4 billion. The company operates in more than 55 countries and employs tens of thousands of engineers, consultants, and designers worldwide. 

After hitting a 52-week peak of $222.53 in January, the stock has fallen 65.6%. In the last three months alone, shares have slumped 42.8%, considerably underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI12% return over the same time frame.

 

In 2026, EPAM slumped 62.6%, while the index has climbed 7.3%. The underperformance has persisted over the longer term. Over the past year, EPAM Systems has shed nearly 53.6%, significantly trailing the DOWI’s 22.3% rise. 

Moreover, the stock has been trading well below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-February, signaling sustained technical weakness.

www.barchart.com

Higher-for-longer interest rates weighed on IT services stocks on June 17, with EPAM Systems falling 4.9%. Investors worried that the Fed's signal of a potentially tighter policy environment could prompt companies to rein in discretionary IT spending and delay large digital transformation projects, creating headwinds for IT services providers.

Although EPAM Systems has struggled over the past year, the pain has been even more pronounced for industry peer Gartner, Inc. (IT), whose stock has tumbled about 68.1%.

Overall, Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic on EPAM. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus lands at a “Moderate Buy.” The average price target of $144.53 suggests a potential upside of 88.6% from current levels.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EPAM 76.64 -11.06 -12.61%
Epam Systems Inc
$DOWI 51,564.70 unch unch
Dow Jones Industrial Average
IT 127.49 -6.09 -4.56%
Gartner Inc

Most Popular News

Cows eating hay in a farm cowshed by Matthias Bockel via Pixabay 1
The Cows of Wrath: Here’s What Corn, Cattle, and Quantified Data Are Telling Us About a US Farm Crisis
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock 2
Dear Microsoft Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for June 30
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 3
SpaceX Just Had the Biggest IPO Ever. Here’s How to Get Paid From the Frenzy.
A photo of a Sandisk Solid State Drive by Top Popular Vector by Shutterstock 4
Sandisk AI Memory Boom Is Far From Over
Financial Report by NicoElNino via Shutterstock 5
Sandisk Stock Is the Most Overbought Stock in History
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.