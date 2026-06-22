Is EPAM Systems Stock Underperforming the Dow?

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EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is a global digital engineering and IT services company that helps businesses design, develop, and modernize software platforms, cloud infrastructure, data systems, and AI-driven solutions. Headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, the company serves clients across industries such as financial services, healthcare, consumer goods, technology, and media.

Companies with market capitalizations between $2 billion and $10 billion are typically classified as mid-cap stocks, and EPAM Systems fits squarely within that range, with a valuation of about $4 billion. The company operates in more than 55 countries and employs tens of thousands of engineers, consultants, and designers worldwide.

After hitting a 52-week peak of $222.53 in January, the stock has fallen 65.6%. In the last three months alone, shares have slumped 42.8%, considerably underperforming the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average Index’s ($DOWI) 12% return over the same time frame.

In 2026, EPAM slumped 62.6%, while the index has climbed 7.3%. The underperformance has persisted over the longer term. Over the past year, EPAM Systems has shed nearly 53.6%, significantly trailing the DOWI’s 22.3% rise.

Moreover, the stock has been trading well below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-February, signaling sustained technical weakness.

Higher-for-longer interest rates weighed on IT services stocks on June 17, with EPAM Systems falling 4.9%. Investors worried that the Fed's signal of a potentially tighter policy environment could prompt companies to rein in discretionary IT spending and delay large digital transformation projects, creating headwinds for IT services providers.

Although EPAM Systems has struggled over the past year, the pain has been even more pronounced for industry peer Gartner, Inc. (IT), whose stock has tumbled about 68.1%.

Overall, Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic on EPAM. Among the 19 analysts covering the stock, the consensus lands at a “Moderate Buy.” The average price target of $144.53 suggests a potential upside of 88.6% from current levels.