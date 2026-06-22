Incyte Stock: Is INCY Outperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Wilmington, Delaware-based Incyte Corporation ( INCY ) is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $19.6 billion and offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis, ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia, and other products.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “big-cap stocks.” INCY fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the biotechnology industry.

However, the stock currently trades 24.6% below its 52-week high of $112.29 recorded on Jan. 7. INCY has risen 6.5% over the past three months, outperforming the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLV ) 1.5% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, INCY has delivered a similar performance. The stock has surged 43.9% over the past 52 weeks, rallying XLV's 12.1% surge over the same period.

INCY has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since this month.

On Apr. 28, INCY stock rose 2.1% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $1.81, also topping Wall Street’s forecasts.

When stacked against its rival, Insmed Incorporated ( INSM ) has declined 3.7% over the past year , lagging behind INCY.