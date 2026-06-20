Dear Investors: Don’t Act Your Age, Act Your Risk Tolerance

The financial planning industry loves to put investors in a box based entirely on their birth year.

If you look at standard wealth management brochures or the drag-and-drop asset allocation schemes inside a typical corporate 401k, the advice is completely algorithmic. Subtract your age from 100, put that percentage in stocks, and throw the rest into bonds.

I can’t stand that approach. So for decades, I’ve rebelled against it, in part by approaching the solution to the so-called asset allocation “glide path” from a sharply different angle. One that prioritizes not losing years of financial progress due to the behavior of that inanimate object that doesn’t care about you or me: the stock market. And, as folks found out during the past several years, the bond market too.

That “classic” asset allocation approach is a tidy, automated formula that makes life incredibly easy for fund managers. But in the modern macroeconomic landscape, this legacy approach is eroding our hard-earned dollars, regardless of our age!

The problem is that so much of that traditional asset allocation scheme has been strategically “implanted” in the minds of investors, spanning a few generations now, that it is hard to unlearn. Even when they are reducing your ability to retire on time and in the style you target.

Why ‘Target Date’ Investing Is Way Off Target

Relying on an arbitrary age bracket to dictate your asset allocation assumes that a standard statistical model knows your personal emotional threshold for absorbing financial pain.

To understand how entrenched this conventional wisdom is, look at the classic asset allocation models historically recommended across various age ranges.

Traditional Asset Allocation Targets by Age

Age Range Portfolio Profile Asset Allocation Target (Stocks / Bonds) Sourced Benchmark Model 20s – 30s Aggressive Growth 80% to 90% Equities / 10% to 20% Fixed Income Vanguard Target Retirement 2055 / 2060 40s – 50s Moderate Growth 60% to 70% Equities / 30% to 40% Fixed Income Vanguard Target Retirement 2035 / 2040 60s + Conservative Income 40% to 50% Equities / 50% to 60% Fixed Income Vanguard Target Retirement Income Fund

The concept that age automatically equals risk tolerance is a myth. A 30-year-old with a low income and zero stomach for market volatility has no business holding a 90% equity portfolio. Conversely, a 65-year-old with multiple streams of guaranteed passive income and a high appetite for technical setups might be perfectly comfortable running an aggressive model.

What’s Actually Inside Traditional Asset Allocation Mixes?

Instead of acting your age, you need to understand what labels like “conservative” or “aggressive” actually mean in the real world.

A clean way to see this is by auditing the core iShares Allocation ETFs, which serve as excellent benchmarks for risk-managed portfolio behavior. I used these as my primary benchmarks for client portfolios back in my investment advisory days. My only regret is that I retired from that business in 2020, two years before the bond side of the scheme burst into flames, in 2022. Check out what that did to these ETFs when stocks and bonds fell together. I am quite confident that will not be the last time.

Aggressive (AOA) : Heavily weighted toward pure equity beta.

: Heavily weighted toward pure equity beta. Growth (AOR) : The classic, standard 60/40 stock-and-bond split.

: The classic, standard 60/40 stock-and-bond split. Moderate (AOM) : A balanced approach with less equity exposure.

: A balanced approach with less equity exposure. Conservative (AOK): A fixed-income-heavy mix for alleged safety.

Many investors select a “conservative” or “moderate” asset allocation option in their corporate plan under the assumption that they are entirely insulated from severe downside. But they are often shocked when a broader market correction unfolds.

During significant market drawdowns, the standard 60/40 growth model (AOR) has experienced a maximum historical drawdown of 24%. Even more alarming for retirees, the conservative benchmark (AOK) has suffered a maximum drawdown of 19%. If you label yourself a conservative investor because you cannot tolerate losing more than 5% of your principal (which is my soft, absolute return benchmark for my own total portfolio), a 19% drop is a catastrophic surprise.

What’s a Better Approach?

To upgrade your current situation, you must look past the marketing names and answer one basic question for yourself.

If your total portfolio’s best year and worst year were the same percentage return number, just with a negative sign in front of the worst year, what would your “number” be?

For example, mine is +10%/-10%. Others might choose +/- 15% or 30%, or even 50%. From that starting point, the discussion can quickly progress toward an ideal and acceptable “best/worst case” objective. From there, a REALISTIC SET OF EXPECTATIONS about what to aim for, and what investment combination can be used to try to get there. The end goal is always the same for me:

Avoid big losses (5% is my maximum drawdown goal across the portfolio, although I realize 10% is a truly worst-case scenario I can deal with). Make as much as I possible can… with #1 being the priority.

Why Standard Asset Allocation Fails to Deliver

When you look inside standard allocation funds, you quickly realize the constraints of the system. Bonds used to be the only defense a portfolio needed, acting as an automatic counterweight to equity declines. But in an environment of sticky inflation and shifting capital costs, nominal long-term bonds can drop at the exact same time as stocks, rendering the traditional safety net completely ineffective.

The Key: Separate Offense from Defense

If you are unsatisfied with the risk parameters of the conventional playbook, you can upgrade your framework by explicitly separating your portfolio into distinct offensive and defensive teams.

Playing Offense Beyond Long Only: Stocks are exceptional wealth builders when they trend higher, but they aren't the only way to play offense. Active investors can deploy inverse vehicles, long/short market-neutral strategies, or targeted commodity exposure to capture gains when broader equity indices face technical friction. I write about many of those here, via a range of specialized ETFs.

Stocks are exceptional wealth builders when they trend higher, but they aren't the only way to play offense. Active investors can deploy inverse vehicles, long/short market-neutral strategies, or targeted commodity exposure to capture gains when broader equity indices face technical friction. I write about many of those here, via a range of specialized ETFs. Redefining Defense: If nominal long-duration bonds are no longer a guaranteed shield, defense must look different. That said, if the bonds are held to maturity (such as with my bond ladder), the risk is high long-term inflation. The risk with bond ETFs is long-term capital destruction, since you own shares of a fund, not a bond, which is a contract with the issuer to pay you a certain amount on a certain date. But as I see it, bonds are only one of MANY defensive tools. That includes ETFs specifically designed to rise when stocks, bonds, or other market segments fall. That creates the potential for the portfolio’s defense to actually become its offense at times!

I’ve written here in the past about my ROAR 10 ETF model portfolio, which complements that bond ladder and my trading accounts for my family’s “asset allocation” strategy. These are the 10 ETFs I own, but I tactically rotate the position sizes. As you can see, it has worked out well over time, compared to all four iShares stock/bond allocation mix ETFs. This is just a glimpse of what is possible for investors of all types when they finally decide to “create their own box” instead of fitting into the ones offered up as traditional solutions.

Chart courtesy of Rob Isbitts via PiTrade.com

Don’t wait until you see your account down far more than you ever anticipated to discover that your “conservative” shield is full of holes. Take control of your asset allocation, ignore the age boxes, and align your capital with your actual psychological boundaries.