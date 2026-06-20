From ‘Hold’ to ‘Buy’: Here Is Why Truist Just Changed Its Mind on DDOG Stock

Datadog (DDOG) is a New York City-based cloud observability, security, and AI monitoring platform that has quietly become one of the most indispensable software companies in the global AI infrastructure stack. Founded in 2010 and led by CEO Olivier Pomel, Datadog serves over 32,000 customers — from AI-native startups to the world's largest enterprises — with a unified platform spanning infrastructure monitoring, application performance management, log analytics, cloud security, and large language model (LLM) observability.

What makes Datadog an increasingly compelling AI candidate is its unique position as the intelligence layer of the AI era. Every AI model, GPU cluster, and agentic workflow deployed in the cloud needs to be monitored, secured, and optimized in real time. Datadog is the platform that does exactly that, with LLM observability usage growing tenfold in just six months and MCP Server call volume surging elevenfold in the fourth quarter of 2025 alone.

Datadog Stock Outperforms the Market

Over the past 12 months, DDOG stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 ($SPX), delivering a return of approximately 81% compared to the index's 24% gain. The stock's 52-week range spans from a low of $98.01 to a high of $278.70, with the post-earnings surge of more than 31% in a single session following Q1 2026 results marking one of the most dramatic single-day reratings in enterprise software history.

Against the S&P 500 Information Technology Index ($SRIT), DDOG has meaningfully outpaced the broader tech sector as the market increasingly recognizes its unique positioning as an essential monitoring and observability layer of the AI infrastructure era — a role with no credible single-platform competitor at scale.

Datadog Results Beat Estimates

Datadog reported Q1 revenue of $1.01 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $956 million, representing 32% year-over-year (YOY) growth, and marking the company's first-ever billion-dollar quarter. Adjusted EPS of $0.60 also beat the consensus estimate of $0.51 by approximately 18%. Datadog's sales growth rate of 32% marked the fourth consecutive quarter of revenue growth acceleration, reflecting both the broadening of Datadog's AI customer base and deepening platform adoption across its existing enterprise customers.

Gross margin came in at 80.2%, adjusted operating income reached $223 million at a 22% margin, and free cash flow hit $289 million at a 29% margin. Annual recurring revenue (ARR) surpassed $4 billion, exceeding expectations. The company reported 4,550 customers with $100,000 or more in ARR, up 21% YOY. Roughly 56% of customers now use four or more products, 35% use six or more, and 20% use eight or more. These metrics all improved meaningfully YOY, reflecting powerful platform consolidation dynamics.

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $4.3 billion to $4.34 billion, up from a prior range of $4.06 billion to $4.1 billion, while lifting non-GAAP EPS guidance to $2.36 to $2.44. The company also guided for Q2 revenue of $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion, representing 29% to 31% YOY growth. CEO Olivier Pomel underscored the durability of the growth story, stating that increased application complexity and production deployments are driving higher platform usage across both AI-native and traditional customers, a structural demand driver that Datadog believes will compound for years as agentic AI workflows proliferate across industries.

Datadog Gets an Upgrade From Truist

DDOG stock rose almost 3% in premarket trading after Truist analyst Miller Jump upgraded the stock to “Buy” from “Hold” and raised his price target to $300 from $190, implying significant upside from current levels. Jump cited two “key incremental positives” from recent field work.

First, the analyst noted that enterprise urgency to adopt AI is dramatically outpacing any desire to optimize AI, with customers still in the early stages of their agentic AI journeys. On top of that, Truist believes that improved visibility into the stability of Datadog's relationships with frontier AI labs, including its largest customers, materially reduces what Jump views as the most significant near-term risk to the bull thesis. That makes the risk-reward increasingly compelling at current levels.

Should You Bet on DDOG Stock?

With Truist's upgrade and bold $300 price target reinforcing the agentic AI enterprise adoption thesis, Datadog's institutional conviction is building rapidly. Wall Street's consensus is also overwhelmingly bullish, with DDOG stock carrying an overall "Strong Buy" rating across 45 analysts with coverage. That breaks down to 38 "Strong Buy" ratings, three "Moderate Buy" ratings, three "Hold" ratings, and one "Strong Sell." The mean price target of $237.63 implies potential upside of 5% from current levels.

For investors, the near-zero consensus upside suggests the easy money has been made. But with agentic AI adoption still in its early innings and platform consolidation accelerating, DDOG stock remains a core long-term AI software holding.