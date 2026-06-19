Is Pool Corporation Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $7.3 billion , Pool Corporation ( POOL ) is a leading distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products, serving customers across the United States and international markets. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, including pool maintenance chemicals, repair and replacement parts, construction materials, irrigation equipment, fiberglass pools, hot tubs, and outdoor kitchen components.

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and Pool Corporation fits this criterion perfectly. Pool Corporation serves pool builders, remodelers, retailers, service providers, landscape contractors, and commercial pool operators.

Shares of the Covington, Louisiana-based company have pulled back 42.3% from its 52-week high of $345 . The stock has fallen 3.3% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 20% increase in the same period.

Shares of Pool Corporation have declined 13% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 14.1% return . In the longer term, the stock has dropped 30.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 35.7% surge.

Despite a few fluctuations, POOL stock had been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Pool Corporation shares fell 2.4% on Apr. 23 despite reporting solid Q1 2026 results , with net sales increasing 6% to $1.1 billion and operating income rising 7% to $82.6 million. Investors were concerned that gross margin declined 20 basis points to 29% due to a higher mix of lower-margin equipment sales and customer early-buy purchases. Additionally, net income edged down to $53.2 million from $53.5 million a year earlier as higher interest expense offset much of the company's operating profit growth.

In comparison, rival W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( GWW ) has outpaced POOL stock. GWW stock has soared 35.3% on a YTD basis and nearly 31% over the past 52 weeks.