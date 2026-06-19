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Is Pool Corporation Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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With a market cap of $7.3 billion, Pool Corporation (POOL) is a leading distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products, serving customers across the United States and international markets. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, including pool maintenance chemicals, repair and replacement parts, construction materials, irrigation equipment, fiberglass pools, hot tubs, and outdoor kitchen components. 

Companies valued less than $10 billion are generally considered “mid-cap” stocks, and Pool Corporation fits this criterion perfectly. Pool Corporation serves pool builders, remodelers, retailers, service providers, landscape contractors, and commercial pool operators.

Shares of the Covington, Louisiana-based company have pulled back 42.3% from its 52-week high of $345The stock has fallen 3.3% over the past three months, underperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 20% increase in the same period.

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Shares of Pool Corporation have declined 13% on a YTD basis, lagging behind NASX’s 14.1% return. In the longer term, the stock has dropped 30.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX's 35.7% surge.

Despite a few fluctuations, POOL stock had been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

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Pool Corporation shares fell 2.4% on Apr. 23 despite reporting solid Q1 2026 results, with net sales increasing 6% to $1.1 billion and operating income rising 7% to $82.6 million. Investors were concerned that gross margin declined 20 basis points to 29% due to a higher mix of lower-margin equipment sales and customer early-buy purchases. Additionally, net income edged down to $53.2 million from $53.5 million a year earlier as higher interest expense offset much of the company's operating profit growth.

In comparison, rival W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) has outpaced POOL stock. GWW stock has soared 35.3% on a YTD basis and nearly 31% over the past 52 weeks. 

Despite the stock’s underperformance, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. POOL stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 15 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $259.55 is a premium of 30.4% to current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 26,517.93 unch unch
Nasdaq Composite
GWW 1,365.41 +54.31 +4.14%
W.W. Grainger
POOL 198.99 +4.65 +2.39%
Pool Corp

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