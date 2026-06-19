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Insulet Corporation Stock: Is PODD Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Anushka Dutta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock
Technical analysis with magnifying glass by Peshkov via iStock

Insulet Corporation (PODD) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures, and sells the Omnipod tubeless insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship products include the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system, Omnipod DASH, and Omnipod GO. The company is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts. It has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, which makes it a “mid-cap” stock. 

Insulet’s shares had reached a 52-week low of $140.63 on May 28, but are up 3.7% from that level. The stock has declined 36.7% over the past three months. On the other hand, the broader State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) is up by 1.5% over the past three months

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Over the past 52 weeks, Insulet’s stock has dropped 51.7%, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF is up 12.1% over the same period. This year, the stock has dropped 48.7%, while the sector ETF has declined by 3.5%. The stock has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since December 2025. 

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This month, Insulet announced the U.S. rollout of new algorithm enhancements for the Omnipod 5 AID system, following an FDA 510(k) clearance last year. Moreover, new clinical results from the STRIVE pivotal trial and the EVOLUTION 3 feasibility study show breakthroughs in its Omnipod 6 tubeless AID systems. 

After reporting first-quarter growth, Insulet raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance from 20% - 22% to 21% - 23%. Wall Street analysts expect its EPS (on a diluted basis) to grow by 30% year-over-year to $6.46 for the current year, followed by a 24.2% growth to $8.02 in the next year. 

We compare Insulet’s performance with that of another medical device stock, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), which has declined 2.9% over the past 52 weeks and 2.2% YTD. Therefore, Insulet Corporation has been the clear underperformer over these periods.

However, Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on Insulet’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 25 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $237.56 indicates a 63% upside compared to current levels. The Street-high price target of $360 indicates a 147% upside.


On the date of publication, Anushka Dutta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZBH 87.97 +0.81 +0.93%
Zimmer Biomet Holdings
XLV 149.40 -1.31 -0.87%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
PODD 145.76 +2.24 +1.56%
Insulet Corp

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