Insulet Corporation Stock: Is PODD Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

Insulet Corporation (PODD) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures, and sells the Omnipod tubeless insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship products include the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system, Omnipod DASH, and Omnipod GO. The company is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts. It has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, which makes it a “mid-cap” stock.

Insulet’s shares had reached a 52-week low of $140.63 on May 28, but are up 3.7% from that level. The stock has declined 36.7% over the past three months. On the other hand, the broader State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) is up by 1.5% over the past three months.

Over the past 52 weeks, Insulet’s stock has dropped 51.7%, while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF is up 12.1% over the same period. This year, the stock has dropped 48.7%, while the sector ETF has declined by 3.5%. The stock has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since December 2025.

This month, Insulet announced the U.S. rollout of new algorithm enhancements for the Omnipod 5 AID system, following an FDA 510(k) clearance last year. Moreover, new clinical results from the STRIVE pivotal trial and the EVOLUTION 3 feasibility study show breakthroughs in its Omnipod 6 tubeless AID systems.

After reporting first-quarter growth, Insulet raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth guidance from 20% - 22% to 21% - 23%. Wall Street analysts expect its EPS (on a diluted basis) to grow by 30% year-over-year to $6.46 for the current year, followed by a 24.2% growth to $8.02 in the next year.

We compare Insulet’s performance with that of another medical device stock, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH), which has declined 2.9% over the past 52 weeks and 2.2% YTD. Therefore, Insulet Corporation has been the clear underperformer over these periods.

However, Wall Street analysts are strongly bullish on Insulet’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 25 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $237.56 indicates a 63% upside compared to current levels. The Street-high price target of $360 indicates a 147% upside.