Is Pentair Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Pentair plc (PNR), headquartered in London, the United Kingdom, provides various water solutions. Valued at $12 billion by market cap, the company designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and residential water treatment products and systems, including pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon, commercial ice machines, conventional filtration, and water treatment systems.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PNR perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty industrial machinery industry. Pentair’s edge comes from trusted brands like Everpure, Fleck, and Sta-Rite, and a strong commercial client base in Water Solutions. Its wide product range and energy-efficient Pool innovations meet diverse needs, while ongoing R&D keeps it ahead of market and environmental demands, driving loyal revenue.

Despite its notable strength, PNR shares have slipped 34.8% from their 52-week high of $113.95, achieved on Oct. 3, 2025. Over the past three months, PNR stock has declined 15.8%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.5% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of PNR fell 28.6% this year and dipped 23.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming SPX’s YTD gains of 9.6% and 25.4% returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bearish trend, PNR has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late October, 2025, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since early February, with a minor fluctuation.

On Apr. 28, PNR shares tumbled over 10% after reporting its Q1 results. Its net sales stood at $1 billion, up 2.6% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS came in at $1.22, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

In the competitive arena of specialty industrial machinery, Xylem Inc. (XYL) has taken the lead over PNR, with an 18.2% downtick on a YTD basis and 11% losses over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on PNR’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $102.83 suggests a notable potential upside of 38.4% from current price levels.