Trimble Stock: Is TRMB Underperforming the Technology Sector?

Trimble Inc. (TRMB), headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. Valued at $11.4 billion by market cap, the company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and TRMB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the scientific & technical instruments industry. TRMB has secured its role as a key player in the global Scientific & Technical Instruments space. Guided by its leadership team, the company is advancing a multi-year strategy that combines growth investment with shareholder returns.

Despite its notable strength, TRMB slipped 43.8% from its 52-week high of $87.50, achieved on Aug. 6, 2025. Over the past three months, TRMB stock has declined 25%, underperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 38.8% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of TRMB fell 37.3% on a YTD basis and dipped 31.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming XLK’s YTD gains of 33% and 58.5% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, TRMB has been trading below its 50-day moving average since early September, with some fluctuations. The stock is trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-January.

On May 6, TRMB shares closed down more than 7% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.79 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.72. The company’s revenue was $939.9 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $903.7 million. TRMB expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.47 to $3.64, and expects revenue to range from $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion.

In the competitive arena of scientific & technical instruments, Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has taken the lead over TRMB, showing resilience with a 15.5% uptick on a YTD basis and solid 18.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on TRMB’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $85.45 suggests a notable potential upside of 73.8% from current price levels.