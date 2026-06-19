500 Million Reasons to Buy Meta Platforms Stock

Few numbers grab Wall Street's attention faster than 500 million. Meta Platforms (META) handed investors exactly that on Tuesday, June 16, when it revealed that Threads had reached 500 million monthly active users, marking a major milestone for a platform that continues to gain ground in the crowded social media arena.

The milestone reflects growing demand for a public space centered on conversation and community engagement. Users are participating in discussions covering books, sports, parenting, music, and a wide range of other interests, creating a steady stream of activity across the platform.

To build on that momentum, Meta is rolling out several new features aimed at improving community discovery and participation. A new Communities Hub now appears within the main navigation menu, making groups easier to access. The company has also introduced custom community icons and discovery tools designed to highlight emerging communities and help users find relevant groups more efficiently.

Further, the technology giant is expanding efforts to recognize active participants. Community Champions will spotlight engaged contributors, while Community Progress will notify users when discussion topics move closer to achieving community status.

The company has further enhanced personalization through a feature called Your Algo. The tool allows users to adjust the types of content displayed in their feeds for one, three, or seven days. Your Algo builds on the Dear Algo feature that Threads introduced in February.

The updates arrive alongside continued expansion of the platform's community offerings. Live chat capabilities will extend to more groups in the coming weeks, giving users additional ways to connect. As Threads continues attracting users, Meta is strengthening an ecosystem designed to deepen engagement and encourage long-term participation.

About Meta Stock

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Meta remains one of the world's largest technology companies. Its family of apps includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which billions of people use to communicate, share content, and conduct business online.

The company’s reach extends well beyond social networking. It is investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) , digital advertising, virtual reality, and augmented reality as it positions itself for the next generation of computing.

Even with a market cap of roughly $1.44 trillion , the stock has had a rough ride lately. Meta’s shares have fallen 17.71% over the past 52 weeks and are down 13.26% year-to-date (YTD). The short-term picture has not offered much relief either, with shares slipping another 6.33% in the last month.

On the valuation front, META stock is currently trading at 17.64 times forward adjusted earnings and 5.70 times sales. The numbers may look rich at first glance, but they actually sit below the company's own five-year average valuation multiples, suggesting a wise entry point in the stock.

Notably, Meta rewards shareholders through dividends. The company pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share, which translates to a yield of 0.35%. Its most recent quarterly payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled for June 25 for shareholders of record on June 15.

Meta Surpasses Q1 Earnings

Meta's Q1 FY2026 results, released on April 29, gave Wall Street plenty to cheer about. Revenue climbed 33.1% year-over-year (YOY) to $56.31 billion, comfortably ahead of the analyst estimate of $55.56 billion. EPS surged 62.4% to $10.44, leaving the Street's forecast of $6.67 looking far too conservative.

User engagement remained massive. Family daily active people averaged 3.56 billion in March, up 4% from the prior year, although a slight sequential dip appeared due to internet disruptions in Iran and restrictions on WhatsApp access in Russia.

Advertising performance stayed strong as well. Ad impressions across Meta's family of apps jumped 19% YOY, while the average price per ad increased 12%. Headcount reached 77,986 as of March 31, representing a 1% increase from the previous year.

Despite the strong quarter, Meta’s shares dropped 8.55% in the next trading session after the company raised its AI capital expenditure outlook to between $125 billion and $145 billion, up from the earlier range of $115 billion to $135 billion. Investors saw the larger spending bill and briefly forgot about the impressive earnings beat.

Looking ahead, management expects Q2 FY2026 revenue to land between $58 billion and $61 billion. Full-year FY 2026 expenses are projected to remain between $162 billion and $169 billion, unchanged from the previous outlook.

On the other hand, analysts expect Q2 FY2026 EPS of $7.11 , representing a modest YOY decline. For full FY2026, EPS is projected to come in at $29.35, down 1.2% from the prior year. The outlook improves considerably for FY2027, with the bottom line expected to rebound 19.3% to $35.02.

What Do Analysts Expect for Meta Stock?

Despite the weak price performance, Wall Street has assigned the stock an overall rating of “Strong Buy.” Among 54 analysts covering the stock, 43 rate it a “Strong Buy,” two analysts recommend “Moderate Buy,” eight suggest “Hold,” while only one carries a “Strong Sell” rating.