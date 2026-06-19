How Is Campbell's Stock Performance Compared to Other High Dividend Stocks?

Campbell Soup Co_ soup can by- VelhoJunior via iStock

Valued at $6.3 billion by market cap, The Campbell's Company (CPB) is a leading packaged food company that manufactures and markets soups, snacks, beverages, and other convenient meal products. Headquartered in Camden, the company was formerly known as Campbell Soup Company and adopted its current name in 2024 to reflect its broader portfolio beyond soups.

Companies worth between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally described as “mid-cap stocks,” and CPB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark.

However, CPB slipped 38.1% from its 52-week high of $34.17. Over the past three months, CPB stock surged marginally, trailing the WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF’s (WBIY) 4.4% returns over the same time frame.

Zooming out, shares of CPB dipped 24.1% on a YTD basis and have fallen 33.6% over the past 52 weeks, significantly underperforming WBIY’s 8.8% and 18.2% returns over the same time frames, respectively.

CPB has been trading below its 200-day moving average for the past year, but has recently climbed above its 50-day moving average.

Shares of Campbell's gained 3.5% on June 10, after investors rotated into defensive consumer staples stocks following the May CPI report, which showed easing food inflation and a favorable cost environment. The stock also benefited from expectations that lower input cost pressures could support margins.

CPB’s dividend-paying industry rival, General Mills, Inc. (GIS), has lagged behind CPB with 28.1% fall on a YTD basis and 36.9% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautiously bearish on CPB’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Sell” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and it is currently trading above mean price target of $19.41.